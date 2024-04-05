Understanding CSR Reporting

Modern companies have an increasing number of reasons to engage shareholders and stakeholders and explain how they are addressing corporate social responsibility (CSR). Because business operations have an impact on society and the environment, the CSR model expands beyond conventional financial reporting to encompass multiple dimensions such as people, planet, and profit. These factors overlap and influence each other.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing continues to grow and new regulatory standards are beginning to require sustainability disclosures. As a result of these trends, among others, companies’ management teams have determined that CSR issues are material to business operations.

Reflecting CSR’s new operational significance, companies have adopted the practice of publishing annual CSR reports as way of communicating their goals, strategies, and progress. In addition to engaging internal and external stakeholders, CSR reports are used by rating agencies to evaluate and rank company CSR performance, which can have significant consequences in terms of investors and access to capital, among other considerations.

But the case for CSR reports goes beyond investor relations, brand image, or even compliance risk. A strategic approach to CSR reporting can serve as a planning and control tool for management, as well as drive business value and generate return on investment.

So, how can companies get the most out of their CSR reports?

Benefits of CSR Reporting