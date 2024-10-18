Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024

We recently asked 3,000 people across the country about their ultimate business dreams. Here’s a look at the most coveted ventures that capture the imaginations of locals from coast to coast.

Key Findings:

Cultural Connection

Many business dreams reflect a deep connection to each state’s unique culture and heritage, like the jazz bars in Louisiana and the honky-tonk bars in Tennessee.

These ventures are about celebrating the local music and flavors that define each area, offering a space for both locals and tourists to experience authentic aspects of the state.

Nature & Adventure

States with iconic natural landscapes, such as Arizona’s Grand Canyon and Colorado’s Aspen, show a strong desire to build eco-friendly and adventure-focused businesses.

Whether it’s a luxury ski chalet or an eco-tourism company, these business ideas emphasize sustainable interactions with nature, allowing visitors to explore while preserving these beautiful environments.

Historical & Intellectual Hubs

In places like Massachusetts and Indiana, residents are drawn to historically rich business ideas like independent bookstores and bed and breakfasts.

These ventures appeal to a love for literature, history, and classic experiences, creating spaces where people can slow down, appreciate the past, and engage in thought-provoking conversations.

Small Town Charm

Many states, such as Iowa with its independent bookstore dreams and Maine’s desire for a Kennebunkport art gallery, reflect a trend toward creating small, community-focused businesses.

These ventures offer gathering spaces that feel personal and local, allowing owners to build relationships with customers and create cozy, inviting environments.

Food & Hospitality

The desire to own seafood shacks, crab houses, and coffee shops across the U.S. highlights a strong emphasis on creating authentic dining experiences that reflect each state’s culinary culture.

From a Gulf Coast seafood restaurant in Alabama to a Portland eco-friendly coffee shop, these ventures focus on local ingredients, sustainability, and capturing the spirit of the region through food.

Wellness & Relaxation

Spas, resorts, and wellness lodges are popular choices in states like Arkansas, Vermont, and West Virginia, showing an increasing demand for businesses that offer an escape from the everyday.

These ventures often emphasize natural beauty and relaxation, tapping into each area’s scenery to provide a calming retreat for both locals and visitors.

Outdoor Recreation

States with adventurous landscapes, like Montana’s fly-fishing dream and Nevada’s Lake Tahoe ski lodge, reflect a strong interest in businesses that embrace the great outdoors.

These ventures allow locals to share their love for outdoor activities, offering guided adventures that bring visitors closer to nature while exploring the region’s best features.

Regional Pride & Tradition

Many dream businesses are centered on products or industries that are iconic to the region, like Kentucky’s horse farms and Georgia’s peach orchards.

These ventures are about more than just a business—they’re an expression of state pride and a way for owners to showcase traditional crafts and local specialties.

Eco-Conscious & Sustainable Ventures

With several states expressing interest in eco-friendly resorts, coffee shops, and adventure lodges, there’s a clear trend toward sustainability in business.

These ventures reflect a shift in priorities as residents seek to build businesses that align with environmental values, from Hawaii’s eco-adventure lodges to Washington’s eco-friendly resorts on the San Juan Island.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.