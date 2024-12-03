SuRo Capital price target raised to $6.50 from $6 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on SuRo Capital (SSSS) to $6.50 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the e-commerce sector. Heading into next year, it is a “virtual certainty” that government policy will be a major factor for the market, and the firm is of the opinion that the incoming administration will pursue policies that will be a net positive for consumers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that the combination of SuRo shares trading at a 21% discount to net asset value with the upside of further portfolio appreciation is a “compelling” risk-reward profile.

