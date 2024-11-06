Surmodics reports Q4 EPS (13c), consensus (29c)

Reports Q4 revenue $$33.23M , consensus $ $30.39M..”.We are proud to deliver a strong conclusion to fiscal 2024, with total revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 19% year-over-year fueled by impressive performance in our Medical Device segment – including product revenue growth of nearly 40% year-over-year – combined with solid contributions from our IVD segment,” said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics (SRDX), Inc. “Our Medical Device segment product sales growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by demand for our vascular interventional products, including our Pounce Thrombectomy Platform and SurVeil DCB, as well as increased sales of our performance coating reagents.” “I want to thank the Surmodics’ team for their extraordinary dedication and focus in delivering strong quarterly and full-year operating results while we work to substantially comply with the FTC’s Second Request.”

