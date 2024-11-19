Surgery Partners post-earnings selloff overdone, says Macquarie

Macquarie notes that Surgery Partners (SGRY) has declined 31% in the past five trading sessions, with 14% of free-floating shares changing hands since Q3 earnings were reported. The firm’s “theories” to explain the recent underperformance include disappointment at free cash flow and EPS downgrades, doubt over takeout prospects, anxiety over the RFK Jr. appointment, and high-yield related pressure, but it thinks “none of the concerns justifies the significant loss of equity value” when Surgery Partners’ growth outlook and pipeline remain strong. Macquarie maintains an Outperform rating and $34 price target on the shares.

