Surface Transforms Shareholding Shift Notified

May 31, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has announced that Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has altered its holdings in the company, crossing a significant threshold on May 23, 2024, which has resulted in a change in voting rights. Cantor Fitzgerald now holds 12.85% of the voting rights in Surface Transforms, corresponding to a total of 55,604,872 voting rights as of the notification date. This adjustment in share distribution could potentially impact the company’s future decisions and direction.

