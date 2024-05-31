Surface Transforms Shareholding Shift Notified

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has announced that Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has altered its holdings in the company, crossing a significant threshold on May 23, 2024, which has resulted in a change in voting rights. Cantor Fitzgerald now holds 12.85% of the voting rights in Surface Transforms, corresponding to a total of 55,604,872 voting rights as of the notification date. This adjustment in share distribution could potentially impact the company’s future decisions and direction.

For further insights into GB:SCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.