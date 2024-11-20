News & Insights

Stocks

Superloop Expands with Strategic Share Issue

November 20, 2024 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Superloop Limited has issued 1,691,201 fully paid ordinary shares to Origin Energy, which are under a 12-month voluntary escrow. The shares were issued without disclosure under the Corporations Act, highlighting Superloop’s ongoing strategic partnerships and expansion in the connectivity market. This move underscores Superloop’s commitment to enhancing its market presence and infrastructure capabilities.

For further insights into AU:SLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.