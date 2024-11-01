Superloop Completes Migration of Origin Energy Subscribers

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Limited has successfully completed the migration of Origin Energy’s broadband subscriber base, achieving the project goals on time and within budget. This milestone enhances Superloop’s position in the wholesale broadband market, offering improved internet services to Australian homes and businesses. The company’s strategic infrastructure investments continue to support its growth and service capabilities.

