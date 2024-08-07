Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Super Micro Computer SMCI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $6.25 per share, which surged 78.1% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%.



Revenues surged 143% on a year-over-year basis to $5.31 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.



Year-over-year revenue growth was driven by strong momentum across the Server and Storage Systems and Subsystems & Accessories businesses.



Strength across Enterprise & Channel and OEM Appliance & Large Data Center (DC) markets contributed well to top-line growth.



The company’s technology and product leadership in the AI infrastructure market, especially with generative AI training and inferencing, also acted as a tailwind.

Top-Line Details

By Business Line:

Server and Storage Systems (95% of Net Revenues): The company generated Server and Storage Systems revenues of $5.04 billion, up 148% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark of $5.02 billion.



Subsystems & Accessories (5% of Net Revenues): The company generated $272 million in revenues from this category, jumping 78% from the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.85 million.

By Vertical Markets:

Enterprise & Channel (34% of Net Revenues): The market generated revenues of $1.83 billion, up 87% year over year.



OEM Appliance & Large DC (64% of Net Revenues): The company generated $3.41 billion in revenues from this market, jumping 192% from the year-ago quarter.



5G, Telco & Edge/IOT (2% of Net Revenues): The market generated revenues of $75 million.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, the gross margin was 11.2%, contracting 580 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses were $252.94 million, up 74.5% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 180 bps year over year to 4.8%.



Research and development expenses were $126.85 million, up 49.6% year over year.



General and administrative expenses were $70.36 million, up 149.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Sales and marketing costs were $55.74 million, up 74.7% year over year.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 7.8% for the reported quarter contracted 320 bps from the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.67 billion, down from $2.12 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Total bank debt and convertible notes was $2.17 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $1.86 billion at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024.



The company used $635 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter compared with $1.52 billion used in the previous quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $27 million. Also, the free cash outflow was $662 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Super Micro Computer expects total revenues of $6-$7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.25 billion.



SMCI’s non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be within $6.69-$8.27 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $7.66 per share.



The company also expects a non-GAAP income tax rate of 14.6% and 66.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.



For fiscal year 2025, Super Micro Computer expects net sales of $26.0 billion to $30.0 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $23.92 billion.

