Super Copper Appoints PJ Murphy to Advisory Board

Super Copper Corp. has strengthened its Advisory Board with the appointment of PJ Murphy, a seasoned mining executive with over 25 years of experience. Murphy’s expertise and leadership are expected to drive the company’s growth and enhance its copper exploration projects. His appointment aligns with Super Copper’s strategic objectives to unlock shareholder value.

