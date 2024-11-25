News & Insights

Stocks

Super Copper Appoints PJ Murphy to Advisory Board

November 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Super Copper Corp. (TSE:CUPR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Super Copper Corp. has strengthened its Advisory Board with the appointment of PJ Murphy, a seasoned mining executive with over 25 years of experience. Murphy’s expertise and leadership are expected to drive the company’s growth and enhance its copper exploration projects. His appointment aligns with Super Copper’s strategic objectives to unlock shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:CUPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.