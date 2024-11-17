Sunstone Metals Updates Gold-Copper Discovery Details

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Ltd has updated its recent announcement regarding a new gold-copper discovery at Bramaderos, ensuring compliance with JORC Code standards and ASX guidelines. The company has provided further details on exploration targets and clarified previously presented data, retracting a graph that misrepresented the potential conversion of exploration targets to mineral resources. These updates aim to provide investors with clearer insights into the company’s exploration activities and potential resource estimates.

