Sunstone Metals Director Expands Share Holdings

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Malcolm Norris acquired 2 million ordinary shares and 1 million unquoted options. This acquisition, valued at $10,000 for the shares, was part of a placement approved by shareholders. The move increases Norris’s direct holding to over 16 million shares and introduces new options to his portfolio.

