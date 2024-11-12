News & Insights

Sunshine Oilsands Eyes Expansion Amid Financial Hurdles

November 12, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. continues to focus on its significant oil sands assets in Alberta, Canada, despite financial challenges and a current cash reserve of $0.55 million. The company has invested $1.29 billion in its West Ells project, which resumed operations in 2022 after a temporary suspension. Sunshine plans to expand its production capacity when financing is available, highlighting its growth potential in the oil sands market.

