Sunrun reports Q3 EPS (37c), consensus (14c)

Reports Q3 revenue $537.2M, consensus $564.19M. “Sunrun’s (RUN) focus on providing customers with the best experience and differentiated offerings is delivering strong operating and financial results. In the third quarter, we again set new records for both storage installation attachment rates and delivered solid quarter-over-quarter growth for solar installations while reporting higher Net Subscriber Values,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer. “The team delivered the second consecutive quarter of positive Cash Generation. Our primary focus continues to be expanding our differentiation for customers and remaining a disciplined, margin-focused leader that drives meaningful Cash Generation.”

