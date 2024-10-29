News & Insights

SunOpta to Join Stephens Investment Conference

October 29, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

SunOpta (STKL) has released an update.

SunOpta Inc., a leader in innovative and sustainable food manufacturing, is set to participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville this November. The company will engage with investors and hold a fireside chat, offering insights into its growth and market strategies. Investors can access the live webcast and replay through SunOpta’s website.

