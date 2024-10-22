News & Insights

Sunda Energy Advances Gas Ventures in Southeast Asia

Baron Oil (GB:SNDA) has released an update.

Sunda Energy Plc is making significant strides in its Southeast Asian gas ventures, with advanced negotiations for drilling rigs and funding for its Chuditch PSC project in Timor-Leste. The company anticipates commencing drilling in Q2 2025 and is also hopeful about acquiring new licenses in the Philippines. These efforts are part of Sunda’s strategy to expand its portfolio of gas assets in the region.

