Suncor Energy Updates on Postal Strike Impact

November 25, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) has released an update.

Suncor Energy has announced that the national postal workers’ strike in Canada is delaying the mailing of its quarterly documents, though these are available online for investors. Shareholders can opt for alternative delivery methods by contacting the company’s transfer agent. Suncor, a leading integrated energy company in Canada, continues to engage in various energy operations and investments aimed at reducing emissions.

