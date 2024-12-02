News & Insights

Sun Silver Ltd. Highlights Promising Metals Recovery

December 02, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Ltd. has released information on its Maverick Springs Project, highlighting significant metallurgical recovery rates for both gold and silver. The company uses a metal equivalency ratio based on recent gold and silver prices, reflecting robust recovery potentials. This positions Sun Silver as an intriguing prospect for investors looking at the precious metals market.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

