Sun Life Financial’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Sun Life Financial reported a significant rise in both underlying and reported net income for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing robust performance across various segments. The company also saw an impressive increase in assets under management, reflecting strong growth in insurance and asset management. Additionally, Sun Life announced an increase in its common share dividend, highlighting confidence in its continued financial strength.

