News & Insights

Stocks

Sumitomo Bakelite Declares Interim Dividend

October 31, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (JP:4203) has released an update.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 45 yen per share, in line with their dividend forecast, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while ensuring funds for future growth investments. The total dividend amount is 4,191 million yen, with the effective date set for December 2, 2024.

For further insights into JP:4203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.