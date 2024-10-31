Sumitomo Bakelite Declares Interim Dividend

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (JP:4203) has released an update.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 45 yen per share, in line with their dividend forecast, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while ensuring funds for future growth investments. The total dividend amount is 4,191 million yen, with the effective date set for December 2, 2024.

For further insights into JP:4203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.