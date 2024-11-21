News & Insights

Stocks

Subsea 7’s Strong Q3 Boosts Profitability Goals

November 21, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Subsea 7 reported a significant increase in third-quarter financial results, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $321 million, marking a 59% rise compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is driven by major project progress and high project backlog, underpinning its profitability goals for 2024 and beyond. Subsea 7 remains committed to shareholder returns, having already returned approximately $250 million as part of a four-year plan.

For further insights into GB:0OGK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.