Subsea 7’s Strong Q3 Boosts Profitability Goals

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.
Subsea 7 reported a significant increase in third-quarter financial results, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $321 million, marking a 59% rise compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is driven by major project progress and high project backlog, underpinning its profitability goals for 2024 and beyond. Subsea 7 remains committed to shareholder returns, having already returned approximately $250 million as part of a four-year plan.
