S&U PLC Share Transfer Leaves Major Holdings Unchanged

S&U plc (GB:SUS) has released an update.

S&U PLC has announced the transfer of 21,000 ordinary shares from joint shareholders Andrea and Alexander Coombs to Alexander Coombs, a person closely associated with Anthony Coombs, without any cost. Despite this transfer, Anthony Coombs’ overall shareholding in S&U PLC remains unchanged at 1,224,009 shares. This transaction was conducted off-market on October 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:SUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.