S&U PLC Share Transfer Leaves Major Holdings Unchanged

October 23, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

S&U plc (GB:SUS) has released an update.

S&U PLC has announced the transfer of 21,000 ordinary shares from joint shareholders Andrea and Alexander Coombs to Alexander Coombs, a person closely associated with Anthony Coombs, without any cost. Despite this transfer, Anthony Coombs’ overall shareholding in S&U PLC remains unchanged at 1,224,009 shares. This transaction was conducted off-market on October 22, 2024.

