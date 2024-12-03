Studio City Secures $250 Million Credit Facility

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) has released an update.

Studio City International Holdings has secured a HK$1.945 billion revolving credit facility from a syndicate of banks, with the option to increase it by US$100 million, aimed at refinancing debt and boosting working capital. This financial maneuver is part of Studio City’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and support its operations in Macau’s competitive resort market. The agreement aligns with existing credit facilities to streamline the company’s capital structure.

