News & Insights

Stocks

Studio City Secures $250 Million Credit Facility

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Studio City International Holdings has secured a HK$1.945 billion revolving credit facility from a syndicate of banks, with the option to increase it by US$100 million, aimed at refinancing debt and boosting working capital. This financial maneuver is part of Studio City’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and support its operations in Macau’s competitive resort market. The agreement aligns with existing credit facilities to streamline the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into MSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.