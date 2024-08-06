Stryker (SYK) Completes MOLLI's Acquisition to Boost Business

Stryker Corporation SYK recently announced the completion acquisition of MOLLI Surgical Inc., a privately held company specializing in the development of wire-free soft tissue localization technology for breast-conserving surgery.

As a result of the acquisition, MOLLI’s portfolio is likely to boost Stryker’s commitment to advancing surgical solutions in breast cancer care.

More on the News

The MOLLI 2 localization system is made to be reliable and easy to use to facilitate a surgical workflow that is more efficient. At 3.2 mm, the MOLLI Marker is the smallest available on the market and may be detected through hematomas and in dense breast tissue. Surgeons can receive four different kinds of real-time feedback via the MOLLI 2 tablet — distance, visual, audio, and 3D directional assistance.

The acquisition of MOLLI represents a significant step forward in Stryker’s objective to provide surgeons with the most advanced tools to improve patient care. MOLLI complements Stryker’s existing portfolio in the breast cancer space, which includes SPY fluorescence imaging technology for lymphatic mapping and lighted retractors.

More on Stryker’s Past Acquisitions

Stryker has been following an acquisition-driven strategy to boost its growth profile.

In July, Stryker completed the previously announced acquisition of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. The acquisition highlighted Stryker's commitment to providing distinctive ligament and tendon reconstruction solutions and strengthening the company's product line in the soft tissue fixation sector.



In 2023, the company acquired several companies to increase its offerings. These include Cerus, which designs, develops and manufactures neurovascular products used for the treatment of hemorrhagic stroke. The business has been integrated with Stryker’s Neurovascular business.

In 2022, Stryker acquired Vocera Communications, entering into the fast-growing digital care coordination and communications segment. In 2021, the company acquired a medical device company, TMJ Concepts, that manufactures patient-specific temporomandibular joint reconstruction prosthesis systems. Stryker also acquired privately-held OrthoSensor in the same year to advance in the field of smart device technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants.

Per management, these buyouts continue to represent Stryker’s focus on its strategy of boosting category leadership and market-leading growth.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global soft tissue repair market is estimated to be $14.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to exceed $18.8 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.9%

The growing incidence of sports-related injuries is one of the major factors driving market growth, as it is expected to increase the adoption of soft tissue repair procedures.

Given the market potential, Stryker’s acquisition of Artelon is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.

Notable Developments

In May 2024, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first European surgeries using the Infinity Total Ankle System with Adaptis and Everlast technology. Infinity with Adaptis builds on the legacy of the original Infinity Total Ankle, with a decade of clinical use.

In February, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first shoulder arthroplasty surgeries using Blueprint Mixed Reality (MR) Guidance in Europe. The Blueprint MR Guidance System allows surgeons and their instruments to be guided by 3D images and guidance widgets, which can be displayed on the patient and in the surgeon’s line of sight without disrupting normal workflow.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SYK shares have declined 7% compared with the industry’s fall of 1.8%. The S&P 500 increased 5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

SYK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Service has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.2% rise.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.