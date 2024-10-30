Stryker price target raised to $380 from $370 at Truist

Truist analyst Richard Newitter raised the firm’s price target on Stryker (SYK) to $380 from $370 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted a “solid” Q3 organic revenue beat and boasts one of the better growth profiles in large cap MedTech, with several new launch areas set to build momentum into Q4 and FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

