Structure Therapeutics doses first patients in ACCESS clinical study

Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) announced the first patients have been dosed in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b ACCESS clinical study evaluating GSBR-1290 in participants living with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related comorbidity. GSBR-1290 is an orally-available, nonpeptide small molecule glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonist that has demonstrated competitive weight loss and generally favorable safety and tolerability results in previous studies with once-daily dosing.

