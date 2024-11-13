News & Insights

Structure Therapeutics doses first patients in ACCESS clinical study

November 13, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) announced the first patients have been dosed in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b ACCESS clinical study evaluating GSBR-1290 in participants living with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related comorbidity. GSBR-1290 is an orally-available, nonpeptide small molecule glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonist that has demonstrated competitive weight loss and generally favorable safety and tolerability results in previous studies with once-daily dosing.

