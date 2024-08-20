Strong Private Credit Push From Golub

Golub Capital is increasingly active in trading private credit deals, reflecting a broader trend in the industry as interest in secondary markets for direct loans grows. The firm traded approximately $1 billion in private debt during the first half of the year, positioning itself as a key player alongside others like JPMorgan Chase.

While secondary trading in the $1.7 trillion private credit market remains relatively uncommon, there's growing demand for liquidity and flexibility among investors. However, some industry participants argue that trading could undermine the appeal of direct lending, which traditionally offers privacy and stability.

Despite this, Golub and other firms are exploring these markets, balancing the benefits of liquidity with the traditional advantages of private credit.

Finsum: For investors not concerned with liquidity, private credit could prove a strong investment in this fall cycle.

private credit

JPMorgan

debt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.