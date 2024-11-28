Strong Petrochemical Updates on Shareholder Legal Dispute

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced updates on legal proceedings involving shareholder disputes. Mr. Yao Guoliang, previously unlawfully removed as a director of Forever Winner International Ltd (FWI), will be reinstated following concessions by opposing parties. This development impacts FWI, which holds a significant 49.06% stake in Strong Petrochemical.
