Strong Petrochemical Updates on Shareholder Legal Dispute

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced updates on legal proceedings involving shareholder disputes. Mr. Yao Guoliang, previously unlawfully removed as a director of Forever Winner International Ltd (FWI), will be reinstated following concessions by opposing parties. This development impacts FWI, which holds a significant 49.06% stake in Strong Petrochemical.

