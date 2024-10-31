Strong Insider Buying Reported in TECB Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 1258.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), which makes up 1.04% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,514,280 worth of BL, making it the #118 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BL:
BL — last trade: $56.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2024
|Owen Ryan
|CO-CEO
|3,000
|$49.88
|$149,650
|05/31/2024
|Jimmy C. Duan
|Chief Customer Officer
|2,000
|$47.73
|$95,450
|06/11/2024
|Owen Ryan
|CO-CEO
|7,552
|$46.11
|$348,226
And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), the #144 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $995,423 worth of BCRX, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BCRX is detailed in the table below:
BCRX — last trade: $8.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/14/2024
|Anthony Doyle
|Chief Financial Officer
|36,300
|$5.57
|$202,191
|05/14/2024
|Helen M. Thackray
|Chief R&D Officer
|30,000
|$5.86
|$175,800
|05/13/2024
|Steven K. Galson
|Director
|21,940
|$5.49
|$120,451
|05/13/2024
|Alane P. Barnes
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,000
|$5.53
|$27,650
|05/13/2024
|Jon P. Stonehouse
|President & CEO
|30,000
|$5.55
|$166,500
|05/13/2024
|Charles K. Gayer
|Chief Commercial Officer
|30,000
|$5.47
|$164,100
|05/20/2024
|Nancy J. Hutson
|Director
|5,000
|$6.38
|$31,900
|05/20/2024
|Vincent Milano
|Director
|15,000
|$6.25
|$93,750
|05/24/2024
|Steve Aselage
|Director
|2,500
|$6.40
|$16,000
|05/30/2024
|Alan G. Levin
|Director
|7,861
|$6.36
|$49,996
