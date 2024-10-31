News & Insights

Strong Insider Buying Reported in TECB Holdings

October 31, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 1258.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), which makes up 1.04% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,514,280 worth of BL, making it the #118 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BL:

BL — last trade: $56.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2024 Owen Ryan CO-CEO 3,000 $49.88 $149,650
05/31/2024 Jimmy C. Duan Chief Customer Officer 2,000 $47.73 $95,450
06/11/2024 Owen Ryan CO-CEO 7,552 $46.11 $348,226

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), the #144 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $995,423 worth of BCRX, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BCRX is detailed in the table below:

BCRX — last trade: $8.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/14/2024 Anthony Doyle Chief Financial Officer 36,300 $5.57 $202,191
05/14/2024 Helen M. Thackray Chief R&D Officer 30,000 $5.86 $175,800
05/13/2024 Steven K. Galson Director 21,940 $5.49 $120,451
05/13/2024 Alane P. Barnes Chief Legal Officer 5,000 $5.53 $27,650
05/13/2024 Jon P. Stonehouse President & CEO 30,000 $5.55 $166,500
05/13/2024 Charles K. Gayer Chief Commercial Officer 30,000 $5.47 $164,100
05/20/2024 Nancy J. Hutson Director 5,000 $6.38 $31,900
05/20/2024 Vincent Milano Director 15,000 $6.25 $93,750
05/24/2024 Steve Aselage Director 2,500 $6.40 $16,000
05/30/2024 Alan G. Levin Director 7,861 $6.36 $49,996

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

