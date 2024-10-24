News & Insights

Strike Resources Unveils 2024 Financial Highlights

October 24, 2024

Strike Resources Limited (AU:SRK) has released an update.

Strike Resources Limited’s 2024 annual report highlights its ongoing activities in the Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru, showcasing the company’s strategic focus and financial performance. With a dedicated leadership team, the report reflects on the company’s commitment to growth and resource development. Investors can find detailed financial statements and governance information on their website.

