Strike Energy Reports Strong Results from Erregulla Deep-1

Strike Energy Limited has reported exceptional production test results from its Erregulla Deep-1 well in the Perth Basin, showcasing high flow rates and pressure from the Kingia Sandstone gas discovery. The well demonstrated a stabilized flow rate of 53 mmscfd, with the potential for much higher output, highlighting the reservoir’s quality and pressure regime. These results are expected to positively impact the development of the West Erregulla gas field, where Strike holds a significant stake.

