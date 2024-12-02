Streamplay Studio Announces Director Retirement

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Emerge Gaming Limited’s Streamplay Studio has announced the retirement of Mr. Firdhose Coovadia as a Non-Executive Director, following the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Since joining in 2018, Coovadia has been instrumental in guiding the company through complex market conditions with his investment banking expertise. The company acknowledged his significant contributions and extended well wishes for his future endeavors.

