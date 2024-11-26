StreaksAI PLC Sees Major Stake Acquired by Singapore Firm

Streaks Gaming Plc (GB:STK) has released an update.

StreaksAI PLC has announced that Roundhouse Media Pte Ltd, based in Singapore, has acquired a 16.53% voting rights stake in the company, crossing the significant threshold on November 21, 2024. This development could indicate strategic shifts in StreaksAI’s shareholder dynamics, impacting future decisions and potentially influencing stock performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this new major holding could shape the company’s direction.

