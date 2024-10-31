News & Insights

Strategic Elements Advances Energy Ink and Autonomous Tech

October 31, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Strategic Elements Ltd (AU:SOR) has released an update.

Strategic Elements Ltd, operating as a ‘Venture Builder,’ is making strides with its Energy Ink™ technology, which harnesses energy from moisture in the air. Collaborations and grants are driving the development of larger-scale prototypes, enhancing the technology’s scalability towards commercial viability. Meanwhile, Stealth Technologies, a subsidiary of Strategic Elements, is refining its autonomous solutions for underground mining and security applications, aiming for broader industry integration.

