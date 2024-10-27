Strata Minerals Enhances Gold Portfolio and Explores Uranium

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited has completed the acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia, enhancing its gold exploration portfolio near a high-grade producing gold mine. The company also conducted a capital raise of $2 million and changed its name and ASX code. Additionally, Strata reported promising findings from its maiden field reconnaissance at the Elliot Lake Uranium Project in Ontario.

For further insights into AU:SMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.