Strata Minerals Enhances Gold Portfolio and Explores Uranium

October 27, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited has completed the acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia, enhancing its gold exploration portfolio near a high-grade producing gold mine. The company also conducted a capital raise of $2 million and changed its name and ASX code. Additionally, Strata reported promising findings from its maiden field reconnaissance at the Elliot Lake Uranium Project in Ontario.

