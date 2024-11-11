Storm Exploration Raises Funds for Ontario Projects

Storm Exploration (TSE:STRM) has released an update.

Storm Exploration has successfully raised $402,500 through a non-brokered private placement, which will be used for advancing its gold and base metal projects in northern Ontario. The company issued over 8 million units, each consisting of one common share and a warrant, with shares subject to a four-month hold period.

