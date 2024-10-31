Storebrand Board Member Expands Shareholding

Storebrand ASA (GB:0NO0) has released an update.

Board member Viveka Ekberg has increased her stake in Storebrand ASA by purchasing 4,200 shares at NOK 126.50 each, bringing her total ownership to 24,200 shares. Storebrand, a Nordic financial group listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, continues to emphasize sustainable solutions and financial wellness for its vast customer base.

For further insights into GB:0NO0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.