Stocks Rise After More Uplifting Inflation Data

August 14, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

The Dow held on to its triple-digit gain today, as investors cheered the second encouraging U.S. inflation report this week. With a rate cut looking more likely to take place in September, the question remains whether the central bank will slash rates by 25 or 50 basis points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq locked in five-straight daily wins after the latter inched into the black within the last few minutes of trading.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Mortgage refinancing rose 35% in a single week amid lower interest rates. (CNBC)
  2. Here is why used car prices are down from last year. (MarketWatch)
  3. EQT earns bull note after merger and earnings.
  4. Google's parent company is under scrutiny. 
  5. Behind Cardinal Health's beat-and-raise.

Oil Prices Continue to Churn Lower

Oil futures edged lower Wednesday, extending a pullback after U.S. data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 61 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $77.74 a barrel.

Gold prices prices are slipping after today's CPI report. U.S. gold futures fell 1.2% to $2,478.80 per ounce.

