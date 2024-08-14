Stocks Rise After More Uplifting Inflation Data

The Dow held on to its triple-digit gain today, as investors cheered the second encouraging U.S. inflation report this week. With a rate cut looking more likely to take place in September, the question remains whether the central bank will slash rates by 25 or 50 basis points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq locked in five-straight daily wins after the latter inched into the black within the last few minutes of trading.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

3 option strategies to manage risk.

to manage risk. Signal says buy the dip on this blue-chip bank stock .

. Plus, EQT's bull note; Alphabet's antitrust ruling; and CAH's earnings reaction.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Prices Continue to Churn Lower

Oil futures edged lower Wednesday, extending a pullback after U.S. data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 61 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $77.74 a barrel.

Gold prices prices are slipping after today's CPI report. U.S. gold futures fell 1.2% to $2,478.80 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.