Stockland Unveils Flexible Reinvestment Plan for Shareholders

November 13, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland Corporation has introduced a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for its securityholders, offering them the option to reinvest their distributions into additional securities. This voluntary plan aims to provide a flexible investment opportunity without incurring brokerage fees, thus making it an attractive option for investors. The DRP is set to enhance Stockland’s engagement with its shareholders by allowing them to grow their investments within the company.

