Stock Market News for Nov 21, 2024

U.S. stock markets closed mixed on Wednesday as market participants were remained concerned on intensifying geopolitical conflicts in Europe. Third-quarter 2024 earnings reports were also mixed yesterday. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in positive territory, while the Nasdaq Composite finished in negative zone.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3% or 139.53 points to close at 43,408.47. At intraday low, the blue-chip index was down more than 194 points. The index terminated four-consecutive days of decline. Notably, 18 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory while 12 in negative zone.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 18,966.14, declining 0.1% due to weak performance by technology behemoths. The tech-laden index terminated two successive positive closes.



The S&P 500 was up 0.1% to finish at 5,917.11. Six out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while five in negative zone. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) were up 1% and 1.2%, respectively. On the other hand, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) were down 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 5% to 17.16. A total of 13.20 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 14.32 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.14-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored declining issues.

Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

The Russian military said that Ukraine hit the Russian border region Bryansk with U.S.-made missile. Following the news, stock markets across the globe declined. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the United States in which he lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike. Accordingly, a section of financial researchers remained concerned about ongoing rally.

Mixed Q3 2024 Earnings Results

Target Corp. TGT reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 and declined from $2.10 reported in the year-ago period. The big-box retailer generated total revenues of $25,668 million, which came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25,910 million.

Target anticipates comparable sales to be flat in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Both GAAP and adjusted earnings for the final quarter are expected to fall in the range of $1.85-$2.45 per share compared with $2.98 reported in the year-ago period. Target now anticipates adjusted earnings for the fiscal year 2024 in the band of $8.30-$8.90 per share compared with the $8.94 reported in fiscal 2023.

Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM came out with quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of $1.8 billion for the third quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.47%.

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.50 for third-quarter 2024, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44. The company had reported EPS of $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 13% year over year to $444.7 million and outpace the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.6 million.

Consequently, the stocks price of Target plunged 22%. On the other hand, stock prices of Williams-Sonoma and Wix.com jumped 27.5% and 14.3%, respectively. All three stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

