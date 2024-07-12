Stock Market News for July 12, 2024

Market News

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as market participants digested inflation data, which fueled expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the last trading session in the red, while the Dow finished in the green zone.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.1% or 32.39 points to close at 39,753.75. Notably, 19 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 11 ended in negative zone. The major gainer of the Dow was The Home Depot, Inc. HD. The stock price of this retailer rose 2.8%. The Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 2% to close at 18,283.41.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% to close at 5,584.54. Four of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC), and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) fell 2.5%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 1.2% to 12.51. A total of 12.6 billion shares were traded on Thursday, higher than the last 20-session average of 11.5 billion. The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 141 new highs and 50 new lows.

June CPI Report Signals Potential Fed Rate Cut

The monthly inflation rate dipped in June for the first time in more than four years, providing further cover for the Federal Reserve to start lowering interest rates later this year.



Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, CPI decreased 0.1% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, after being unchanged in May. The index increased by 3% on a year-over-year basis. Alongside, the index for all items less food and energy, also known as core CPI, rose 0.1% in June, slightly lower than the 0.2% increase reported the previous month and up 3.3% year over year. This annual increase in the core rate was the smallest increase since April 2021, signifying a potential slowdown in underlying inflationary pressures.



The central bank has held its benchmark borrowing rate in a range between 5.25-5.50%, even as inflation has fallen sharply over the past few years. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool now indicates around 93% likelihood of interest rate cuts by the Fed starting in September.

Economic Data

The Labor Department reported that jobless claims totaled 222,000 for the week ending Jul 6, decreasing 17,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 239,000. The four-week moving average was 233,500, a decrease of 5,250 from the previous week’s revised average of 238,750.



Continuing claims came in at 1,852,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 1,856,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,840,250, an increase of 9,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,830,500.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.