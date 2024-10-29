STMicroelectronics price target lowered to EUR 35 from EUR 42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on STMicroelectronics (STM) to EUR 35 from EUR 42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company has had a difficult 2024 after over-shipping in 2023 and due to the slowdown seen in the industrial end market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says STMicroelectronics is the market leader in silicon carbide, meaning that it benefits as more and more auto customers shift to SiC.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.