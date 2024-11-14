News & Insights

Stocks

SThree plc Directors Show Confidence with Share Purchases

November 14, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SThree plc (GB:STEM) has released an update.

Elaine O’Donnell, a Non-Executive Director at SThree plc, and Andrew James Curwen have both made significant acquisitions of the company’s shares on the London Stock Exchange. Each purchased 5,500 ordinary shares at approximately £3.44 per share, amounting to a total investment of nearly £18,919 each. These transactions reflect a notable vote of confidence in SThree plc’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:STEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.