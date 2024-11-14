SThree plc Directors Show Confidence with Share Purchases

SThree plc (GB:STEM) has released an update.

Elaine O’Donnell, a Non-Executive Director at SThree plc, and Andrew James Curwen have both made significant acquisitions of the company’s shares on the London Stock Exchange. Each purchased 5,500 ordinary shares at approximately £3.44 per share, amounting to a total investment of nearly £18,919 each. These transactions reflect a notable vote of confidence in SThree plc’s future prospects.

