Stewart price target raised to $82 from $81 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Stewart (STC) to $82 from $81 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following “upbeat” Q3 results that the firm contends “mark an important turning point in the narrative.” The company “provided what we’re viewing as an early glimpse of what is to come,” says the analyst, who looks for “an impressive ’25 outcome” that includes 20% revenue growth and 89% adjusted EPS growth.

