Stewart Information Services Extends CEO Eppinger’s Contract

Stewart Information Services Corporation has extended CEO Frederick H. Eppinger’s contract until 2028, recognizing his pivotal role in doubling the company’s market cap and boosting market share to over 10% amid challenging conditions. Eppinger, who took over as CEO in 2019, has driven significant growth, expanded digital capabilities, and executed over thirty strategic acquisitions, solidifying Stewart’s leadership in the title insurance industry. The company aims to capture a 15% market share and achieve 11-12% pretax margins, underscoring its commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

