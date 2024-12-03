News & Insights

Stevanato Group assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

December 03, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant assumed coverage of Stevanato Group (STVN) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $23, down from $24. Stevanato, with “market leading positions” in the biopharmaceutical injectables end market, is well-positioned to benefit in terms of both top-line and margins from a structural mix shift towards biologics and growth in GLP-1s, but vial destocking headwinds, cost under-absorption related to necessary capacity buildouts and optimization expenses are likely to gate estimate upside in the near-term, the analyst tells investors.

