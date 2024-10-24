Steps to Changing BDs

News & Insights

October 24, 2024

Switching to a new broker-dealer is often a complicated process, but finding the right partner can significantly improve your business and client service. Legal guidance is essential to avoid potential pitfalls, such as contractual issues or ownership disputes over client relationships. 

 

Developing a comprehensive transition plan will help organize client accounts and ensure the process runs smoothly. Engaging your team early allows for shared responsibility and clear goals throughout the transition. 

 

It’s also a good time to reassess your client base, streamlining relationships and services to align with your current practice. Finally, preparing client data properly and crafting a clear communication plan can help ensure a smooth and positive transition for everyone involved.

Finsum: Data, in particular, can be critical with the advances in information and technology.

