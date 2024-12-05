News & Insights

StemRIM Secures Australian Patent for Redasemtide Peptides

December 05, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

StemRIM Inc. (JP:4599) has released an update.

StemRIM Inc. has secured a substance patent in Australia for peptides linked to its Redasemtide product, enhancing its market position by preventing the creation of generic and counterfeit drugs. This strategic move strengthens StemRIM’s push in the Australian pharmaceutical market, which is projected to grow due to demographic trends. Despite this development, the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, is expected to remain largely unaffected.

