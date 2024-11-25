News & Insights

Stemcell United Advances R&D with Gaia Mariculture

November 25, 2024 — 07:23 pm EST

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

Stemcell United Ltd., through its parent company BPH Global Ltd., has renewed its consultancy agreement with Gaia Mariculture to advance its R&D efforts focusing on blockchain, AI, and biohydrogen extraction. The partnership aims to enhance seaweed cultivation sustainability and explore commercial opportunities in essential mineral extraction, leveraging advanced technologies. This move could potentially unlock significant value in blue carbon credits and nutraceuticals, appealing to investors keen on innovative and sustainable ventures.

