Stellar Resources Advances Heemskirk Tin Project Amid Mixed Tin Prices

Stellar Resources Limited has reported promising economic potential in its updated Heemskirk Tin Scoping Study, projecting solid financial returns with a 12-year mine life and low capital costs. The company is advancing towards a Prefeasibility Study to further develop the project, backed by a strong cash position and recent capital raise. Despite mixed tin prices during the quarter, Stellar remains optimistic about the project’s prospects.

